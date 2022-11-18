Poachgate: Bandi’s aide summoned for questioning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its probe into the TRS MLAs poaching case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday reportedly served a notice to an alleged associate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asking him to appear for questioning on November 21.

The aide, advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, is believed to have booked a flight ticket for one of the main accused, Simhayajulu, from Tirupati to Hyderabad on October 26. Investigation Officer B Gangadhar, Rajendranagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, served the notice under Section 41 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure.

Telangana High Court has set a deadline of November 29 for the SIT to submit a report regarding the progress of the investigation to a single-judge bench. Police teams have gone to Faridabad, Tirupati and Kerala to find evidence. In Kerala, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari is believed to have carried out raids and found incriminating material.

The SIT has also issued notices on Thushar Vellapally, the chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP, who also contested against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in 2019 General Elections. However, on Thursday, the SIT issued a notice summoning Jaggu Swami, a former employee of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi, for questioning.

Srinivas, Thushar and Swami have been directed to appear before the SIT on November 21. Failure to attend for interrogation will attract arrest, the notice read.In the case of Srinivas, notices were sent to his residence in Kothirampur, Karimnagar. Since no one was reportedly present, the notices were pasted on the front door of the house. Sources said that he is currently in Hyderabad and is one of Sanjay Kumar’s close aide in Karimnagar. He is also reported to have spoken to another accused, Nanda Kumar, over the phone for approximately 30 minutes. Teams investigating in Kerala returned to Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

The notices to Thushar and Swami were affixed on the entrances of their respective offices. Sources said that the BDJS leader denied any connection to the case and said that his one call to a TRS leader can hardly be considered anything, much less as evidence in the alleged conspiracy. However, sources said the sleuths would take the help of local police if either Thushar or Swami failed to turn up for questioning.

Two from Kerala also served notices

