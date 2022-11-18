Home States Telangana

Telangana man offers labourer work, tries to rape her

The unsuspecting woman agreed to go with him but protested when he took her deep into the forest.

Published: 18th November 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a shocking incident, a person tried to outrage the modesty of a construction labourer in Illanthakunta police station limits on Wednesday.The assailant took the woman on his bike, promising work at his construction site but rode into a thicket near Gandla Pochamma village where he tried to rape her, police said on Thursday.

The victim, though weak, was resourceful enough to give him a slip and escape from the place.According to police, the victim, as usual, stood at ‘labour adda’ where labourers wait in groups for work in the morning hours when the assailant approached her with offer of work.

The unsuspecting woman agreed to go with him but protested when he took her deep into the forest. But the accused forced to her to sit in the forest for four hours. He allegedly tore her clothes and tried to rape her but the woman somehow managed to escape from his clutches.

Later, she reached Illanthakunta police station and lodged a complaint against him. Illanthakunta SI Mamidi Mahender told TNIE: “We have registered a case and we will soon arrest the accused.”
Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to Sakhi centre in Sircilla.

