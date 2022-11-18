Home States Telangana

Telangana state to distribute sanitary pads in schools, colleges

The government has sanctioned Rs 69.52 crore for the kits, according to an order issued in this regard on November 16.

Published: 18th November 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary Pads, Sanitary Napkins, Periods, Menstrual Hygiene

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday announced that it has decided to distribute adolescent health kits to girl students studying in classes 8 to 12 in state-run schools and colleges. The health kit will include a zipper bag, a water bottle and six-packs of sanitary napkins for 2022-23 while the kit of 12 packs of sanitary napkins for 2023-24 will be without bag and bottle. As many as 11 lakh kits will be distributed in 2022-23 and 22 lakh in the next year.

The government has sanctioned Rs 69.52 crore for the kits, according to an order issued in this regard on November 16. The expenditure for these kits would be met from the National Health Mission (NHM) funds. The government has asked the commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and director, NHM, Hyderabad to take action accordingly.

The decision is important considering that 17 per cent of women in the age group of 15-24 in Telangana use cloth for menstrual protection. Improper hygiene management of cloth pads leads to urinary tract infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adolescent health kits hygiene management sanitary pads
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp