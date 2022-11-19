Home States Telangana

Consider Cauvery-Godavari linking after Mahanadi works: Telangana tells NDWA

The Telangana officials pointed out that the erstwhile AP proposed a dam at Inchampalli for utilisation of Godavari waters in Telangana region.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Friday requested the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) to take up the Godavari-Cauvery link project only after the completion of the Mahanadi-Godavari link.

In a letter to the NWDA, Muralidhar said: “There is no surplus water available at 75 per cent dependability, as ascertained by CWC/NWDA for Godavari-Cauvery link proposal, the Godavari (SMPP-Inchampalli) and Krishna (Pulichintala) link proposal of NWDA being from the same source also cannot be taken up. The proposal be considered only after the completion of at least the active construction of the Mahanadi-Godavari link of ILR project in due course”.

The Telangana officials pointed out that the erstwhile AP proposed a dam at Inchampalli for the utilisation of Godavari waters in the Telangana region. “But, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh objected to the proposal due to submergence issues in their States. Since the location is very close to the inter-state border with Chhattisgarh, it may again lead to objections from that State. The Sammakka Sagar barrage already constructed is located at just 24 km downstream of the Inchampalli barrage site. One more barrage nearby causes difficulties in routing the flood as the lag time is very less between these reservoirs,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Cauvery link project
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp