Four Diginal India staffers arrested for fleecing job aspirants

They said the work involved was digitising 10,000 pages within 25 days for which Rs 50,000 was promised. The job aspirants were asked to pay a caution deposit of Rs 1,00,000.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four key persons in Diginal India company who cheated 620 job aspirants in the name of providing Work from Home to them were arrested by Hyderabad CCS sleuths on Friday. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, CCS said: “Four offenders — CEO Deepak Sharma, directors Syed Sameeruddin, and Ashish Kumar along with the office in-charge Amit Sharma — made an announcement in newspapers and through bulk SMS medium that there was work for digitising novels.

They said the work involved was digitising 10,000 pages within 25 days for which Rs 50,000 was promised. The job aspirants were asked to pay a caution deposit of Rs 1,00,000. In addition, they also offered free scanners and stated that they had signed MOUs with NGOs in the US and Europe. In response to these messages, the victims went to the Banjara Hills office and paid the caution deposit. They collected about Rs 15 crore and shut the shop.

