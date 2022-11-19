Marri Shashidhar meets Shah, likely to join BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who is also the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, is learnt to have called on the BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party vice-president DK Aruna are learnt to have accompanied Shashidhar Reddy to meet top BJP leaders.

The development is a clear indication of Shashidhar Reddy’s plans to join the saffron party very soon. This comes at a time when the BJP is facing allegations of poaching leaders from TRS and Congress. Shashidhar Reddy was vocal about “senior leaders” being ill-treated by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. In more trouble for the beleaguered Congress, a few more leaders are understood to have been in talks with the BJP after the Munugode bypoll.

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who is also the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, is learnt to have called on the BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party vice-president DK Aruna are learnt to have accompanied Shashidhar Reddy to meet top BJP leaders. The development is a clear indication of Shashidhar Reddy’s plans to join the saffron party very soon. This comes at a time when the BJP is facing allegations of poaching leaders from TRS and Congress. Shashidhar Reddy was vocal about “senior leaders” being ill-treated by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. In more trouble for the beleaguered Congress, a few more leaders are understood to have been in talks with the BJP after the Munugode bypoll.