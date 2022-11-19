Home States Telangana

Marri Shashidhar meets Shah, likely to join BJP

The development is a clear indication of Shashidhar Reddy’s plans to join the saffron party very soon.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who is also the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, is learnt to have called on the BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and party vice-president DK Aruna are learnt to have accompanied Shashidhar Reddy to meet top BJP leaders.

The development is a clear indication of Shashidhar Reddy’s plans to join the saffron party very soon. This comes at a time when the BJP is facing allegations of poaching leaders from TRS and Congress. Shashidhar Reddy was vocal about “senior leaders” being ill-treated by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. In more trouble for the beleaguered Congress, a few more leaders are understood to have been in talks with the BJP after the Munugode bypoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marri Shashidhar Reddy
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp