Revanth wants SIT to record statements of KCR, Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the TRS MLAs poaching case, should ascertain who approached MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, with proposals of defections.

He also demanded that the SIT record the statements of both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Kavitha since both of them have admitted to the BJP approaching the latter.“If the investigation is restricted just to the four MLAs, the SIT headed by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand will have to face charges of contempt of court,” Revanth said.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth said both the BJP and TRS were creating a “disgusting environment” in politics by resorting to filthy language and violence time and again. This was mainly to sideline real issues such as farm loan waiver, procurement of paddy, podu lands, 2BHK allotments, fee reimbursement, unemployment allowance, Mallannasagar & Mid Manair flood victims, Dindi project etc.

“BJP is using Central agencies like ED, CBI, and IT. On the other hand, the State government is using ACB, SGST and police to harass political opponents including business entities,” Revanth said.“CM KCR is projecting the already sold out MLAs as honest. At the same time, if BJP has nothing to do with the MLAs poaching case, why did it go to court? Why did it try to get a stay,” he asked.

‘Don’t ask me!’

Responding to the allegations of D Arvind that Kavitha had telephoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Revanth said that he was not aware of the incident. “Since BJP leaders are making the allegations, they are answerable,” he said. Revanth, however, said that he was aware of Srinivas (Arvind’s father) holding discussions to rejoin the Congress party.

