Home States Telangana

SIT violating orders, transfer Poachgate case to CBI: BJP

BJP State general secretary Premender Reddy said that despite the explicit directions, identities of purported accusers were still being leaked to media outlets.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the SIT constituted to investigate the case has been trying to extract from the accused names of individuals who are in no way connected to the case, BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy on Friday filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking to transfer the investigation into alleged poaching case to the CBI.

Referring to the orders issued by the high court on November 15 which restricted the SIT from disclosing any details of the investigation to the media or to any authority, Premender Reddy said that despite the explicit directions, identities of purported accusers were still being leaked to media outlets, demonstrating the lack of openness and integrity in the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujjula Premendar Reddy BJP poaching case CBI
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp