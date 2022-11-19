SIT violating orders, transfer Poachgate case to CBI: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the SIT constituted to investigate the case has been trying to extract from the accused names of individuals who are in no way connected to the case, BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy on Friday filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking to transfer the investigation into alleged poaching case to the CBI.

Referring to the orders issued by the high court on November 15 which restricted the SIT from disclosing any details of the investigation to the media or to any authority, Premender Reddy said that despite the explicit directions, identities of purported accusers were still being leaked to media outlets, demonstrating the lack of openness and integrity in the probe.

