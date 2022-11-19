Telangana HC directs action against VRA, son for tampering with revenue records

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Nalgonda district Collector to take disciplinary action against VRA Boddu Yellamma and her son Boddu Ramakrishna for illegally tampering with the revenue records and Dharani portal in the office of the tahsildar, Kondamallepally mandal, Devarakonda Revenue Division, Nalgonda district.

Bandaru Jagadishwar and two others filed a writ petition challenging the failure of the district Collector, the revenue divisional officer, and tahsildar to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Yellamma and her son under Rule 41, 42 of the AP Village Revenue Assistant Service Rules-2005.

They alleged that Yellamma’s unauthorised absence from duty allowed her son Ramakrishna to tamper with the records of the office of the tahsildar in relation to agricultural lands of the petitioners measuring about 26 acres in various survey numbers located at Chennaram village, Kondamallepally mandal, Nalgonda without the authority to do.

The petitioners told the court that they had bought about 26 acres of agricultural property in Chennaram village through a recorded sale deed dated June 17, 1983 and were enjoying peaceful physical possession of the lands. They said that their names have been recorded in all revenue records as pattedars and enjoyers. As a result, they were issued old pattedar passbooks and title deeds, and the revenue authorities have also issued e-passbooks and title deeds.

As things stood, Yellamma and Ramakrishna filed a fictitious lawsuit at Devarakonda on the file of the Junior Civil Judge for the Nalgonda district seeking a declaration that the sale deeds belonged to the petitioners as well as a perpetual injunction barring them and others from selling the subject lands owned by the petitioners. The court passed interim directions to the district collector to take disciplinary action against the VRA and her son.

