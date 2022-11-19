Tiger on prowl: Adilabad forest department tells people to avoid morning walks for some time

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The forest department has cautioned the people about the movement of a new tiger on the outskirts of Khagaznagar.The officials are asking the people to immediately get in touch with them if they notice the tiger as it was now moving in the towns, leaving its natural habitat in the forest.

The forest staff are searching for the tiger in Kagaznagar Mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad District. The officials are suspecting that the tiger had moved towards Peddavagu, as they found pug marks leading to the lake and alerted the villagers to be wary about its movement.

DFO Dinesh Kumar and Khagaznagar Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar are trying to trace the big cat. After examining the pug marks, the officials have arrived at the conclusion that the tiger had moved towards Peddavagu.

The migration of the tigers from the Thadoba and Thippeshwar tiger reserves of Maharashtra state to Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts has been increasing. In this season about 10 to 15 tigers have been identified in both districts. Forest officials have alerted Kagaznagar town and surrounding rural areas to be careful when they step out.

The officials have asked the residents of Balajinagar, Kousarnagar, Sriramnagar, Shivpuri and Bariguda colonies in Kagaznagar town not to go for morning walks for some days.

They are making announcements using loudspeakers in mosques and temples about the movement of the tiger. They hope that this would serve twin purposes as they would put the people on the alert and at the same time would scare the tiger to run back into the forest.

