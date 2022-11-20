Home States Telangana

Telangana revolutionary singer Gaddar alleges threat to life, seeks security

Alleging that some people are trying to encroach the land, the revolutionary singer said that the trust land should belong to the poor.

Published: 20th November 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar is a poet revolutionary and Telugu balladeer.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In the wake of an alleged threat to his life, Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, has sought police protection. He submitted a petition to Jangaon West Zone DCP P Seetharam on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Gaddar stated that he was fighting for the protection of the Bala Sai Baba Trust land in Mandalgudem in Raghunathpally Mandal of Jangaon district from land grabbers. He said that he was facing threat to his life because of his commitment to protect 59 acres at the village. Alleging that some people are trying to encroach on the land, the revolutionary singer said that the trust land should belong to the poor.

“I need police protection as I frequently visit the village to save the land. I have also submitted a representation to the district Collector to take measures to protect the trust property trust,” said Gaddar.

When TNIE contacted, Jangaon West Zone  DCP P Seetharam revealed that the dispute concerning the land was old and Gaddar suddenly entered the scene now. “We have not received any complaint about the encroachment of the land. We will take appropriate action after inquiry,” said Seetharam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gummadi Vittal Rao Gaddar Jangaon
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp