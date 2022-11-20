Telangana revolutionary singer Gaddar alleges threat to life, seeks security

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In the wake of an alleged threat to his life, Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, has sought police protection. He submitted a petition to Jangaon West Zone DCP P Seetharam on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Gaddar stated that he was fighting for the protection of the Bala Sai Baba Trust land in Mandalgudem in Raghunathpally Mandal of Jangaon district from land grabbers. He said that he was facing threat to his life because of his commitment to protect 59 acres at the village. Alleging that some people are trying to encroach on the land, the revolutionary singer said that the trust land should belong to the poor.

“I need police protection as I frequently visit the village to save the land. I have also submitted a representation to the district Collector to take measures to protect the trust property trust,” said Gaddar.

When TNIE contacted, Jangaon West Zone DCP P Seetharam revealed that the dispute concerning the land was old and Gaddar suddenly entered the scene now. “We have not received any complaint about the encroachment of the land. We will take appropriate action after inquiry,” said Seetharam.

