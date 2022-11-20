TPCC to agitate for farmers’ issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Congress has decided to attack the State and Centre by bringing up farmers’ issues such as crop loan waiver, crop loss, remunerative price and podu lands. A decision to this effect was taken during a virtual conference which was attended by TPCC leaders. Addressing the meeting, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that both TRS and BJP leaders were dodging the issues of farmers by engaging in a political drama. “In the past, the TRS and BJP raised controversies around the Nayeem case, drug case, and TSRTC workers’ strike. These dramas were aimed at dividing the people. It is our responsibility to educate the people,” Revanth said. He asked the Congress cadres to launch protest demonstrations at mandal, district and State levels on farmers issues from Monday to December 5.