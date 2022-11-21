Home States Telangana

Central agencies doing their job, says Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister says CBI, ED not acting on PMO’s directions, claims TRS grassroots workers want BJP to come to power

Published: 21st November 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy addresses the BJP leaders at the party’s ‘State Level Training Camp’ in Shamirpet on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has made it clear that the Central investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (I-T Dept) were not taking any directions from the Prime Minister’s Office, and they were, in fact, only doing their job and following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to show zero tolerance towards the corrupt. 

Addressing the party leaders on the inaugural day of BJP’s three-day ‘State Level Training Camp’ being held at Leonia Resorts in Shamirpet on Sunday, he said that “though the State government has issued an order to prevent the CBI from conducting investigations in the State, other agencies like the ED and I-T department will continue to do what they do the best”.

Some people are complaining that the Centre has been using investigative agencies like CBI, ED and I-T to conduct raids on them. I want to ask them if they are trying to say that those agencies were not doing their job before,” he added.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been criticising the prime minister repeatedly, assuming that his image will grow by doing so, but the people of the country were laughing at his acts.
“Even the grassroots workers of TRS tell us that they want to see BJP come to power. Even IAS and IPS officers, and higher officials in the State government, when they speak at a personal level, say that they want to see BJP come to power in Telangana,” he said.

‘Change is inevitable’ 

Explaining how the prime minister has curtailed terrorist activities in the country with an iron fist, how he became the most respected statesman on the global stage, and how he literally paused the war in Ukraine by negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to safely bring home the Indian medical students stranded there, he said that it showed a leader’s quality which the chief minister lacked.

“Only by criticising and maligning BJP they want to retain power. Who are they trying to threaten with the farmhouse video files? Change is inevitable in 2023 and BJP will come to power in Telangana, come what may,” he declared.

He also made an appeal to the party leaders and workers to not fear being jailed by the oppressive tactics of the State government, assuring that the people of Telangana will continue the movement against the TRS till it reaches its logical conclusion.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar reminded the party leaders that BJP’s strength lies in its commitment towards its ideology, and only because of that the party has been able to come to power under the leadership of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. BJP state in-charges Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal as well as the entire State leadership attended the training sessions.

