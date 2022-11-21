Four teams search for elusive tiger in Kagaznagar 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 25-member team of officials, divided into four groups, continued the search for the tiger whose pugmarks were found in the Kagaznagar forest division in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district.

The big cat was earlier thought to have made its way to Maharashtra through Peddavagu and Kadamba forest area. But, officials think that it is roaming in Bejjur and Rebenna areas in the district, going by its pugmarks found at Babasagar, Rebenna and Kothaguda villages.

The officials cautioned Babasagar villagers not to venture into their agriculture fields for at least two days. In their efforts to trap the tiger, the forest officials have set up cameras and deployed animal trackers.

The Kagaznagar forest division officer with the help of his staff has been monitoring the movement of the tiger. They are also keeping the farmers up to day on its possible whereabouts. For the farmers in the region, the tiger scare has come at a wrong time as it’s a busy season for them to pick cotton and sow Bengal gram.

A tribal farmer, Sidam Bhimu, was recently found dead in his field in Khanapur village from injuries caused by a suspected tiger. A cow was also mauled to death in the area recently, giving credence to the fear that a tiger is on the prowl.

