Lite byte: Cool down, comrades!

By Express News Service

Cool down, comrades!

There is unease among several TRS leaders, in particular sitting MLAs. The reason being the party’s alliance with CPI and CPM. Though TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao clarified the other day that all sitting legislators will be given tickets in the next polls, CPI and CPM are already talking of expecting at least 10 Assembly seats. Their best hope is three each. Sources tell us comrades have their eye on Husnabad, Paleru, Kothagudem, Bellampalli, Miryalaguda and another seat in Khammam. There is some tension among ruling party leaders in these areas. Close aides of a few TRS legislators tell us the comrades’ best bet is two tickets! Well, let us see.

Incorrigible Congress

“Congress leaders are like crocodiles... very powerful in the water but not as much on land!” a senior party leader told us in private. Candid enough as he was in admitting the sorry state of affairs in his party, his remark was bang on. The internal fights never stop and each tries to pull down the other. This time, MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy complained in his style that A Revanth Reddy was publicly blaming seniors for not camping or campaigning in Munugode. Munugode bypoll contestant Palvai Sravanthi’s alleged letter to the high command on the non-cooperation of seniors is also in circulation in Congress circles. So, we reached out to Sravanthi to get clarity. “Seniors worked for my victory. Many went door-to-door more than me. I haven’t written any letter to anyone,” she clarified. What is happening?? Blame game before the review by AICC general secretary to scapegoat someone!

Tom and Jerry in Telangana

Tom and Jerry, an evergreen cartoon show, is as popular as it is meaningful. Tom (the cat) and Jerry (mouse) persistently look for ways to create trouble for each other. On occasions, Tom has the upper hand and, at others, Jerry. Either way, both do get by happily and the game goes on and on. Something akin to this seems to be happening in our State! The Centre seeks to tighten the noose around TRS while the latter tries to hit back in the same coin. It is believed that BL Santhosh, the BJP strongman, is either in Gujarat or Karnataka. Will he appear before the special investigation team probing the alleged TRS MLAs’ poaching case? Or will the Centre step in and take measure for measure before that? Watch the game!

A ‘crucial’ Zoom meeting

As we write, Congress leaders are wrangling over a zoom meeting. Show-cause notices have been slapped on several leaders for bunking the meeting the other day. Party firebrand Jayaprakash Reddy questioned what was the need for a zoom meeting. Why not in person? Perhaps, these leaders are caught in a time warp. But there is one leader who is up to date with all things Hitech. No prizes for guessing. It is Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief is at ease with even blockchain tech. However, let us get back to zoom. A little bird tells us Naidu had a zoom meeting with a top BJP leader recently. Their topic of discussion allegedly was centred on Telangana politics. And... Naidu, it seems, was asked to merge his party or cadre with the BJP in Telangana. The bird informs us the BJP strongman was particular that any talk of alliance in Andhra can begin only after the deal is sealed in Telangana. Is that why Naidu is firing on all cylinders in Andhra? These nuggets of info swirl around. Truth will come out eventually. Until then, enjoy these unconfirmed nuggets.

Inputs from: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek, Kalyan T, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

