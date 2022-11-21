Telangana to get 2,000 rural dispensaries this month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday announced that the government would set up 2,000 rural dispensaries across the State this month. Addressing a conference of AMNs (auxiliary midwife nurses) here on Sunday, the minister said that more basti dawakhanas would come up in districts. Harish Rao also announced that a notification to fill the vacancies of ANMs would be issued within two months.

The minister noted that with the establishment of 350 basti dawakhana, the pressure on the outpatient service at Gandhi, Osmnaia and Fever Hospital came down considerably. “The government is planning to set up at least 150 more of them across all districts in the State.

Harish Rao said that the number of institutional deliveries in the State increased to 67% from 30% in 2014. As many as 78% of deliveries in Medchal and 82% in other districts were conducted in government hospitals. The minister directed the ANMs to ensure that 100% of deliveries take place in government hospitals.

ANMs were also advised to cut down on unnecessary C-section deliveries by providing proper counselling to pregnant women by using the videos sent to them by the health department. He called on ANMs to ensure that the newborn baby was fed breast milk in the first hour of the birth.

Harish Rao announced that 56 Targeted Imaging for Foetal Anomalies (TIFA) machines in T diagnostic centres would be installed in two days. The machines were supposed to be installed by November 18. Rao also assured that T diagnostic centres would be established in all districts by January next year.

