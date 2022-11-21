TSCHE conclave on higher education to be held today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Policymakers, academic thought leaders, educators and industry experts in the State will be discussing glaring issues and looking for sustainable solutions regarding higher education and employability in a conclave organised by the State Council of Higher Education here on Monday.

The conclave is being organised by the TSCHE in collaboration with TCS iON and TSOnline with the theme “Empowering Education to Augment Employability.” The conclave will have panel discussions, keynote addresses, and presentations by experts and eminent personalities from the education sector in the presence of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other dignitaries.

HYDERABAD: Policymakers, academic thought leaders, educators and industry experts in the State will be discussing glaring issues and looking for sustainable solutions regarding higher education and employability in a conclave organised by the State Council of Higher Education here on Monday. The conclave is being organised by the TSCHE in collaboration with TCS iON and TSOnline with the theme “Empowering Education to Augment Employability.” The conclave will have panel discussions, keynote addresses, and presentations by experts and eminent personalities from the education sector in the presence of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other dignitaries.