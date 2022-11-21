Home States Telangana

Yadadri temple earns record Rs 1.16 crore revenue in single day

A huge traffic jam was witnessed on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway as people from various parts of the districts made their way to the temple.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A huge rush of devotees witnessed at the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Sunday

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple earned a record revenue on Sunday. The temple officials said that Rs 1.16 crore was offered to the temple by devotees in cash and other forms, on Sunday alone. Over one lakh devotees thronged the temple for the first time after its renovation in view of Karthikamasam. 

In view of the heavy rush, devotees struggled to find space to park their vehicles atop the hill shrine. Most of the devotees parked their vehicles wherever they found space downhill.A huge traffic jam was witnessed on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway as people from various parts of the districts made their way to the temple.

