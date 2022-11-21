Yadadri temple earns record Rs 1.16 crore revenue in single day

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple earned a record revenue on Sunday. The temple officials said that Rs 1.16 crore was offered to the temple by devotees in cash and other forms, on Sunday alone. Over one lakh devotees thronged the temple for the first time after its renovation in view of Karthikamasam.

In view of the heavy rush, devotees struggled to find space to park their vehicles atop the hill shrine. Most of the devotees parked their vehicles wherever they found space downhill.A huge traffic jam was witnessed on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway as people from various parts of the districts made their way to the temple.

