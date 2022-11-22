After 10-year practice, quack arrested in Jangaon district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Task Force personnel arrested a quack who has been treating patients for over 10 years at Shivunipalle village in Station Ghanpur Mandal of Jangaon district on Monday.

The police also seized stethoscopes, rubber stamps, a patient register, a letter pad, business cards, referral sheets, Allopathy and Ayurvedic medicines and a smartphone from the fake doctor, who was identified as Akash Kumar Biswas, 36.

Speaking to the media, Task Force Inspector V Naresh Kumar said: “Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths along with the Jangaon Deputy District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) and Station Ghanpur police conducted a raid at Priyanka Clinic and found that the accused, Dr BA Kumar (I.A.M) was running the clinic illegally.

"He has no certificates to show his professional qualifications. The accused, in fact, failed in SSC but used to initially work with his grandfather, who also used to treat patients though he too was not a qualified doctor.”

“He used to collect a consultancy fee of Rs 100 per from each patient. He also used to refer the patients to different hospitals and diagnostic centres in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet,” he said. “The accused, along with seized documents and materials, has been handed over to Station Ghanpur police for further action,” said he added.

