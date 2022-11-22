Home States Telangana

After 10-year practice, quack arrested in Jangaon district

The accused, in fact, failed in SSC but used to initially work with his grandfather, who also used to treat patients though he too was not a qualified doctor.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Task Force personnel arrested a quack who has been treating patients for over 10 years at Shivunipalle village in Station Ghanpur Mandal of Jangaon district on Monday.

The police also seized stethoscopes, rubber stamps, a patient register, a letter pad, business cards, referral sheets, Allopathy and Ayurvedic medicines and a smartphone from the fake doctor, who was identified as Akash Kumar Biswas, 36.

Speaking to the media, Task Force Inspector V Naresh Kumar said: “Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths along with the Jangaon Deputy District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) and Station Ghanpur police conducted a raid at Priyanka Clinic and found that the accused, Dr BA Kumar (I.A.M) was running the clinic illegally.

"He has no certificates to show his professional qualifications. The accused, in fact, failed in SSC but used to initially work with his grandfather, who also used to treat patients though he too was not a qualified doctor.”  

“He used to collect a consultancy fee of Rs 100 per from each patient. He also used to refer the patients to different hospitals and diagnostic centres in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet,” he said.  “The accused, along with seized documents and materials, has been handed over to Station Ghanpur police for further action,” said he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jangaon quack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp