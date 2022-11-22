Hyderabad corners 50 per cent of total land deals in country this year

Home States Telangana

Land, the most precious finite resource amid rapid urbanization, has been seeing increased activity after the pandemic in Greater Hyderabad.

Published: 22nd November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cementing its position further in commercial real estate, Hyderabad has witnessed nearly 50 per cent of total land deals recorded in the country this year. During January - September, Hyderabad registered a total of seven land deals for an extent of 769 acres. Latest Anarock Research revealed that the top eight cities closed at least 68 separate land deals accounting for 1,656 acres in the first nine months of 2022 and out of this, Hyderabad alone accounted for 769 acres.

Land, the most precious finite resource amid rapid urbanization, has been seeing increased activity after the pandemic in Greater Hyderabad. The appetite for land acquisition continues unabated for developers who are eyeing prime land at key locations, particularly in west Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is followed by Bengaluru which saw three separate deals for a total of 223 acres which are earmarked for residential, mixed-use, and logistics developments. MMR saw the highest number of transactions cumulatively accounting for just 199 acres, allotted for residential and logistics developments.

With regard to buyers, Hetero Group has acquired as much as 600 acres of land worth 350 crores. However, the development type has not yet been revealed. This apart, Microsoft has acquired 41 acres to set up the data centre. The cost of this land deal was worth Rs 164 crore. The total value of top land deals is worth Rs 1,313 crore.

Across the country, the leading developers and entities who bought land parcels for residential developments include Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Mahindra Life Spaces, Gaurs Group, Birla Estates, Hetero Group, Microsoft, and Mapletree Logistics, among others, wherein 47 acres in four separate deals are earmarked for industrial & logistics parks and warehousing.

“In terms of land area transacted, Hyderabad has seen the biggest land transactions so far this year. In terms of the total number of land deals, MMR clocked the highest number of deals; while the total area transacted was unspectacular, one must also consider the steep prices in this land-starved city,” said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - of ANAROCK Group.

