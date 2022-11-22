Telangana BJP chief slams CM for ‘demoting’ Transco and Genco employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s role in nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies in welfare schemes, agriculture and foreign policy were some of the subjects discussed on the second day of saffron party’s three-day ‘State Level Training Camp’ being held at Leonia Resorts in Shamirpet on Monday.BJP’s joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash made an appeal to the leaders as well as the cadre to strengthen karyakartas at the booth level.

Meanwhile, comparing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Sultan of Delhi Muhammad bin Tughluq, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “Demoting Transco and Genco officials symbolises Tughlaq rule. CM KCR’s lack of understanding and proper thought process is the reason behind the chaos prevailing in the administration.”

“The BJP will not remain a mute spectator if the employees are affected. The electricity employees are being made scapegoats for the mistakes committed by the Chief Minister. We are demanding the government to create employment, but KCR is reducing the number of jobs. We are demanding promotions but he is demoting the employees,” he alleged.

