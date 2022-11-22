Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud’s ex-PA’s son dies by suicide

An inquiry with Minister Srinivas Goud’s camp office revealed that the Minister had removed Devendra, his former personal assistant, in September when the scam came to light.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Akshay Kumar, 23, son of former personal assistant to Minister Srinivas Goud, died by suicide at Kondapur on Monday, police said. Based on the victim’s parents’ complaint, Gachibowli police registered a case into the incident.

Inspector Suresh said the victim had come to his sister’s house in Kondapur nearly 15 days ago. He died after hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his sister’s house in Kondapur at 8 am on Monday. When alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

As per preliminary investigations, Akshay was found involved in a cheating case registered under the limits of Mahabubnagar rural police station. He had allegedly collected money for double-bedroom houses from many people after telling them that his father was deputy tahsildar.

Akshay was among 17 accused who were booked for cheating in September after several victims had filed complaints with the police about the house allotment scam. Akshay was arrested in September-end and released in mid-October.

An inquiry with Minister Srinivas Goud’s camp office revealed that the Minister had removed Devendra, his former personal assistant, in September when the scam came to light.

