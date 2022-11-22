Telangana MLA Sudheer fails to appear before Madurai court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Madurai court on Monday gave another opportunity to LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy to appear before it in connection with a defamation case filed by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. The court posted the matter to December 8 for the next hearing.

It may be mentioned here that Sudheer Reddy failed to appear before the court on Monday despite being served a summons by the said court. If he fails to appear before the court during the next hearing on December 8, the court may issue an arrest warrant against Sudheer Reddy, said Tagore’s advocate R Aravindan.

Speaking to TNIE, Aravindan said: “Two different criminal defamation cases were filed against TRS leaders Padi Kaushik Reddy and D Sudheer Reddy. Though the former was represented by his advocate, the latter neither appeared in the court nor he was represented by his counsel.”

Tagore had filed defamation cases against the two for their alleged remarks that A Revanth Reddy had paid the former a bribe of Rs 50 crore to secure the TPCC chief post and sought Rs 1 crore each as damages from both Kaushik and Sudheer.

