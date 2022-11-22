Home States Telangana

Telangana: Officials thwart suicide bid in Collectorate

The police are also investigating if there was any lapse in security at the Collectorate.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A man attempted suicide at the Collectorate conference hall here on Monday after pouring diesel on himself. However, alert officials thwarted the self-immolation bid by snatching the matchbox from him.

K Adellu, a resident of Lakshimpur village in Jainath mandal, alleged that a few villagers were harassing him and despite filing a police complaint, no action was taken against these persons.

Following the suicide attempt, police reached the spot and shifted Adellu to the police station. The police are also investigating if there was any lapse in security at the Collectorate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide attempt Collectorate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp