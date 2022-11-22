Telangana: Officials thwart suicide bid in Collectorate

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A man attempted suicide at the Collectorate conference hall here on Monday after pouring diesel on himself. However, alert officials thwarted the self-immolation bid by snatching the matchbox from him.

K Adellu, a resident of Lakshimpur village in Jainath mandal, alleged that a few villagers were harassing him and despite filing a police complaint, no action was taken against these persons.

Following the suicide attempt, police reached the spot and shifted Adellu to the police station. The police are also investigating if there was any lapse in security at the Collectorate.

