Won’t respond to Arvind’s comments, will focus on devpt works, says Telangana minister Vemula

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a strange turn of events, that’s likely to baffle both political pundits, as well as common people, State Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday, declared that he will no longer pass any comments on BJP’s Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind but, instead, focus on development works in Balkonda Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district.

Prashanth Reddy made this announcement during his tour of the Balkonda constituency when he inaugurated development works in several villages. Interestingly, his remarks came a day after TRS district president A Jeevan Reddy and other local leaders hit back at Arvind’s comments against MLC K Kavitha and demanded his resignation.

While inaugurating the development works on Monday, Prashanth Reddy said: “On several occasions, I advised Arvind not to speak the uncultured and disrespectful language. When we don’t use such language at home, why use it in public? It’s an old habit of Arvind to criticise CM KCR and MLC K Kavitha. But this time, he went too far and people didn’t appreciate it.”

“If I respond to Arvind’s comments now, he will react with even more harsh comments. Then it will lead to an endless cycle of allegations and counter-allegations. It will become a daily affair and it will not be of any use to people. Arvind is passing insulting comments because he has no work to do,” he added.

“We are getting funds from the Chief Minister for the development of villages. Arvind also should bring funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should participate in the development programmes with a competitive spirit,” he said.

