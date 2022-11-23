Home States Telangana

10 tribal school students suffer food poisoning in Mahabubabad

On Tuesday morning, 10 more boys suffered from symptoms of food poisoning and they were immediately rushed to the hospital in an 108 ambulance.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Over 10 students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Model Sports School in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) on Tuesday afternoon, following symptoms of food poisoning.

The boys had eaten chicken curry with rice and sambar at their hostel mess on Sunday night. On Monday morning, three students started  vomiting and complained of stomach pain. An ANM from CHC visited the hostel and gave some tablets to the students.

On Tuesday morning, 10 more boys suffered from symptoms of food poisoning and they were immediately rushed to the hospital in an 108 ambulance. A team of doctors at the hospital immediately began treatment for food poisoning and declared that the students were out of danger, according to Mahabubabad District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr B Harish Raj.

Speaking to the media, some students alleged that the mess contractor was serving them poor quality food and curry cooked with rotten vegetables. They demanded stringent action action against the contractor.

When TNIE contacted, Mahabubabad Tribal Welfare Deputy Director M Yerraiah said that an inquiry was ordered into the food poisoning incident and action would be taken against the mess contractor if he was found guilty.

