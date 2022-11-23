Bandi Sanjay lashes out at KCR for attempt to ‘malign’ BL Santhosh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, fired a fresh salvo against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying saffron party workers wouldn’t remain silent if the latter tried to implicate and malign BL Santhosh, BJP national general secretary, on the pretext of ‘farmhouse files’. This, he said, was a bid to divert the attention of the people from the “corruption and scams” being perpetrated by the chief minister’s family members.

In his address on the concluding day of the three-day State-level training sessions which were followed by the State executive meeting at Leonia Resorts in Shamirpet, Sanjay Kumar appealed to the people in the State to be wary of the CM’s “tricks” to malign the image of pracharaks (full-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers) such as Santhosh, who has dedicated his entire life to the service of the organisation, society and country.

“BL Santhoshji didn’t build farmhouses like you. Neither does he have a bank account nor does he own any property. He doesn’t aspire to become an MLA or MP. He is a great man who has made workers like us, and you, on the other hand, are not even human. People will not spare you if you malign such leaders,” Sanjay Kumar thundered.

He said that the pracharaks, who left their loved ones to serve the motherland and to uphold dharma, were selfless individuals who lead lives comparable to those of soldiers on the country’s border as they protect the country and society from people like the CM.

Clarifying that the BJP was not going to be cowed down by such intimidation tactics, he expressed confidence in the people supporting BJP, and said that the countdown for the chief minister’s downfall has begun.

Reminding how the CM has pushed the State into a debt spiral by taking Rs 5 lakh crore loan in the last eight years, Sanjay questioned how was the TRS going to repay those loans if it dreamed to come to power again without having any proper plan.

“The CM is paying Rs 30,000 crore every year as the interest for all the previous loans. He is seeking fresh loans to pay that interest. If the TRS forms the government again, it’s not going to do anything else but seek more debt and close shop like one of those finance companies going bankrupt. The BJP has a proper plan on managing finances and only if a ‘double-engine government’ is elected, can the State prosper,” he said.

‘TRS, Cong and Left parties all against BJP’

Reiterating his allegation that the Congress, Left parties and TRS were all in an alliance to prevent the BJP from coming to power in Telangana, he pointed out how the CM has given direction to his leaders recently on how all those parties are going to fight together in the next Assembly elections.

He also accused the TRS of appropriating the sacrifices made by ordinary Telangana people during the statehood movement as the sacrifices made by TRS workers.“It was only after late Sushma Swaraj appealed to the youth of Telangana in the parliament not to kill themselves assuring them that the BJP was going to carve the new State, that the Congress got scared and placed the AP Reorganisation Bill in the parliament,” he said.

