BJP plans slew of activities through December in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP has planned a slew of activities over the next month, including the fifth phase of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, bike rallies and hoisting of party flags in villages and setting up booth-level committees in all the polling booths across the State.

At the conclusion of the party’s three-day state-level training programme and State executive meeting at Shameerpet on Tuesday, it was announced that Sanjay will resume his padayatra after offering prayers to Adelli Pochamma temple in Nirmal on November 28.

He will cover Mudhole, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Khanapur, Korutla, Jagtial and conclude his padayatra with a public meeting in Karimnagar. The fifth phase is expected to go on for 16 days.Party leaders were directed to conduct bike rallies as part of ‘Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ campaign in all the villages from November 26 till December 14.

The party has decided to conduct bike rallies with 200 motorbikes in 26 Assembly constituencies in this phase. Till now, bike rallies have been completed in 22 segments.As a follow up to the state executive meeting, BJP leaders have been directed to hold district executive meetings on November 26 and 27, and mandal executive meetings on November 29 and 30.

The party leaders have been asked to ensure that the formation of booth-level committees with 22 members was completed within 45 days.The party workers have also been asked to complete new voter registration before December 10, and were directed to be available in their polling booths areas, as officials were going to be available for voter registration on November 26 and 27, and December 3 and 4 in all polling booths.

The party workers were encouraged to register 4,000 to 5,000 new voters in every Assembly constituency, and to concentrate on the twin cities, where many voters were removed from the electoral list.From 11 am till 4 pm on December 9, the party has planned to hold dharnas at all district collectorates on the failure of the State government on issues like Dharani portal, crop loan waiver and unemployment honorarium.

