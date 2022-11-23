Home States Telangana

Country-made bombs found at Husnabad bus stand

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: An explosion in a garbage heap near the Husnabad bus stand on Tuesday created panic among the people. The explosion happened when a pushcart vendor was passing by the garbage heap. Locals immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.  

A bomb squad checked the the spot and found five country-made bombs in a cardboard box. Husnabad ACP V Satish said that they were investigating the origin of the explosives and the purpose for which they were placed at the garbage dump. The ACP further said they were checking the CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the persons who kept the bombs there.

