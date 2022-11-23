Ministers on raids: BJP lacks guts to face TRS politically

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to I-T raids on offices and business interests owned by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues V Srinivas Goud and Talasani Srinivas Yadav dared the BJP to face the TRS politically, instead of misusing Central agencies against political opponents.Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Srinivas Goud alleged that the BJP was troubling the TRS government by conducting raids.

“For every action there will be an equal reaction,” he said. The Excise minister said that the Centre had powers and was behind the raids. Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that the Central government was targeting the State government. “We will face it. We will fight against it,” Srinivas Yadav said. He advised the BJP to face the TRS politically.

The animal husbandry minister also cautioned the BJP leaders that the people were closely watching the developments.He added that the raids on the TRS leaders were expected. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao predicted such raids,” Srinivas Yadav reminded.

TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that the BJP-led Union government was misusing the Central agencies like CBI, IT and others. Meanwhile, a large number of TRS activists gathered at the residence of Malla Reddy on Tuesday evening. However, Malla Reddy refused to address them and said that he would speak to the party workers on Wednesday.

