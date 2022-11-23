Poachgate: Lookout notices against Tushar Vellappally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lookout notices were issued against Kerala BJP leader Tushar Vellappally after he failed to turn up before the SIT probing the alleged MLA poaching case for questioning, even as the investigators grilled advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, who is said to be an associate of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

According to sources, Vellappally sent an email to the SIT seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. According to sources, Investigation Officer and Rajendranagar ACP B Gangadhar and Moinabad CI Laxmi Reddy grilled Bhusarapu Srinivas in the presence of his advocate on Tuesday. Sources said that the sleuths took a very close look at the contents of Srinivas’ mobile phone and also verified his contacts and messages over the past two years.

He was again questioned about the flight ticket he booked for Simhayaji on October 26. According to sources, Srinivas insisted that he only reserved the tickets as Simhayaji was going to Tirupati for pooja. According to sources, Srinivas denied any connection with the case, and said that he was a follower of Simhayaji. He told the SIT that reserving a ticket for someone is not a crime.However, he assured the SIT of all cooperation and that he would turn up whenever asked.

As for Vellappally, the SIT is believed to have sought legal opinion on how to proceed further. Sources say that apart from the email, there has been no word from Vellappally who has not been seen or heard since the day the alleged poaching case came to light.

HYDERABAD: Lookout notices were issued against Kerala BJP leader Tushar Vellappally after he failed to turn up before the SIT probing the alleged MLA poaching case for questioning, even as the investigators grilled advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, who is said to be an associate of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. According to sources, Vellappally sent an email to the SIT seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. According to sources, Investigation Officer and Rajendranagar ACP B Gangadhar and Moinabad CI Laxmi Reddy grilled Bhusarapu Srinivas in the presence of his advocate on Tuesday. Sources said that the sleuths took a very close look at the contents of Srinivas’ mobile phone and also verified his contacts and messages over the past two years. He was again questioned about the flight ticket he booked for Simhayaji on October 26. According to sources, Srinivas insisted that he only reserved the tickets as Simhayaji was going to Tirupati for pooja. According to sources, Srinivas denied any connection with the case, and said that he was a follower of Simhayaji. He told the SIT that reserving a ticket for someone is not a crime.However, he assured the SIT of all cooperation and that he would turn up whenever asked. As for Vellappally, the SIT is believed to have sought legal opinion on how to proceed further. Sources say that apart from the email, there has been no word from Vellappally who has not been seen or heard since the day the alleged poaching case came to light.