Realtors demand grama panchayat layouts’ registration

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:22 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Realtors Association on Tuesday demanded the State government clear the way for registration of grama panchayat layouts that was halted over two years ago. According to the Association, the pause was hurting both layout owners and buyers of plots. 

After staging a protest at the Stamps and Registrations office here, they submitted a memorandum to the IG. Association president Praveen Kumar said that for the last two-and-a-half years, both the owners and the buyers were facing a hard time because of the stoppage of registration of GP layouts.  

Association members said that many realtors, unable to clear their debts, ended their life due to the suspension of registrations in gram panchayat layouts. The buyers of the plots rued that they were not able to sell their property for emergency needs. They threatened to intensify their agitation if the State government failed to resolve their issues. They said that a maha dharna will be held at Indira Park on December 8.
 

