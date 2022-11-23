Home States Telangana

Telangana HC pulls up officials for neglecting Hill Fort Palace

Court seeks comprehensive report on measures taken by the State government for restoration, conservation of the heritage structure

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report/information on the steps taken by the State government for restoration and conservation of the Hill Fort Palace located at Hyderabad by December 9, 2022.

The bench noted that the commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism department, Tourism Development Corporation MD, GHMC commissioner and HMDA vice-chairman on Tuesday appeared personally in court, along with two archaeologists, as summoned. 

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the Hyderabad Heritage Trust, which sought a directive to the State government to begin repair and conservation work on the heritage monument. The petitioner informed the court that the State government was undertaking restoration of the Hill Fort Palace which was leading to its decay. 

Justice Bhuyan expressed grave worry and displeasure with the actions of the authorities named, stating that they had failed to inform the court of the efforts they had made on the ground to restore and conserve the Hill Fort Palace despite many directives. “Please advise this court as to when you will begin the real job,” Justice Bhuyan remarked. “Please provide us with a timetable,” the bench said. 

In an irritated tone, the Chief Justice questioned the Tourism department secretary as to how the department could make a demand of Rs 50 crore for starting conservation work on the heritage structure without conducting minimal homework, namely, works that must be undertaken in phases, etc.

Advocate-General BS Prasad requested a brief adjournment of the case. He assured the court that he would speak with every officer who had appeared before it on Tuesday, plan a work schedule, secure funding from the government, and file a thorough and comprehensive affidavit. The bench adjourned the hearing to December 9, 2022, making it clear that all the officials would reappear before it on that date.

