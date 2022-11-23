Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy favourite punching bag for deserters

While resigning, Sravan had accused Revanth of running the party as if he had taken over the franchise of the State unit.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Revanth Reddy

TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A year-and-a-half as TPCC president, A Revanth Reddy has still not been able to convince his colleagues in the grand old party that he is indeed the man for the job.Several leaders, who want to find their future in Congress, continue to find it difficult to cope with his style of functioning.

Making it even tougher for Revanth, almost every leader –– be it Dasoju Sravan, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy or others –– who departed from the Congress in this period have pointed his fingers at him, and blamed him for their exit. 

While leaving the party, the common allegations of these leaders have been that Revanth has been giving importance to self-promotion rather than fortifying the pa-rty, acting like a feudal lord, and engaging sycophants and event managers during political meetings.

While resigning, Sravan had accused Revanth of running the party as if he had taken over the franchise of the State unit. “Revanth has the system of L1, L2, L3 and L4 darshans. He is not available for party leaders when required. For Revanth, politics means engaging cheer gangs and event management,” Sravan had said.Rajagopal Reddy accused Revanth of not involving him in decision-making with regard to party affairs.

Recently, Shashidhar Reddy alleged that “Congress was suffering with cancer” under the leadership of Revanth. He also alleged Revanth of running a separate office parallel to Gandhi Bhavan.It was not just the outgoing leaders who vented their anger against the TPCC chief. Party working president T Jayaprakash Reddy has accused Revanth of not taking the fight to the government.  

