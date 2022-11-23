Home States Telangana

TRS MLA slaps school principal in full public view

The school principal invited the MLA as well as Zilla Parishad chairperson Anitha for the inauguration of the Gurukul school building.

TRS MLA Krishnamohan Reddy seizes the throat of gurukul school principal  Venkat Reddy at Gadwal on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy slapped Nagarkurnool BC Welfare Gurukul School principal Venkat Reddy in full public view on Tuesday at Gadwal. Holding the official by collar, the MLA abused the former in filthy language. Venkat Reddy is also in-charge regional coordinating officer of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. 

The incident left the school staff stunned. 

The school principal invited the MLA as well as Zilla Parishad chairperson Anitha for the inauguration of the Gurukul school building. However, the MLA came to the function late. By that time, the Zilla Parishad chairperson inaugurated the building. Irate over this, the MLA held Venkat Reddy by the collar and slapped him. Krishnamohan Reddy said that the officials asked him to reach the venue half-an- hour later when he called them several times to find out the exact time of the commencement of the function. “However, by the time I reached the venue, the ZP chairperson had inaugurated the school building,” clarified Krishnamohan Reddy. 

Teachers’ unions have expressed displeasure over the behaviour of the MLA. Upadhyaya Sangala Porata Committee (USPC) leaders K Jangaiah and Chava Ravi condemned the incident and demanded that the police register a case against the MLA. BJP leader DK Aruna demanded that a criminal case be registered against Krishnamohan Reddy.

