24 Buddhist delegates call on Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 24 Buddhist representatives of the International Buddhist Federation from Bhutan held a meeting with Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud at the Tourism Bhawan in Begumpet and discussed Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Telangana.

During the meeting, it was decided to organise an international-level seminar on Acharya Nagarjuna with the collaboration between the Buddhist International Federation and Telangana Tourism Department.

During the meeting, under the leadership of the Secretary of the Central Monastery of Bhutan, Ugwen Nam Gweal, Buddhist monks from Bhutan offered special prayers for the prosperity of Telangana.

To promote Buddhism in the State, the Buddhavanam project, a Buddhist spiritual centre was built at an international scale in Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda district, where Acharya Nagarjuna lived.

Srinivas Goud said that efforts are being made to bring back the former glory of Buddhism in Telangana.

Buddhist organisations from across the country, especially Taiwan, Indonesia, Mongolia, and the Mahabodhi Society of Bangalore, have approached the government for the construction of monasteries in the Buddhavanam project, he added.

