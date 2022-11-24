Bills pending with guv, Vinod nudges law commission chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board Vice-chairman and TRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday asked Law Commission chairman Ritu Raj Awasthi to consider and recommend the Government of India to amend Article 200 of the Constitution replacing the term “as soon as possible” with “within 30 days”. Vinod Kumar wrote the letter in the wake of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holding back Bills approved by the State Legislature for months together without giving assent to them.

In his letter to the Law Commission chairman, Vinod Kumar said: “Of late, I am disturbed at the deliberate delays by Governors of various States in providing assent to Bills passed by their respective State Legislatures. According to the Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor has the right to give assent or reject a Bill. However, I am deeply hurt at the lackadaisical attitude of the Governors in not acting upon Bills passed by the State Assemblies. What is stopping the Governors from exercising his/her powers to either accept or reject a Bill?”

The Legislative Assemblies of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have enacted several important Bills and sent the same to Governors for assent. However, the undue delay by the Governors in giving assent to the Bills was causing irreparable loss to the people, Vinod Kumar said.“I urge you to make Article 200 more accountable by studying these lapses and recommend the Government of Ind-ia to amend the Constitution,” Vinod Kumar said in his letter.

Article 200 sets no timeframe for Governors

Article 200 states: “When a Bill has been passed by the Legislative Assembly of a State or, in the case of a State having a Legislative Council, has been passed by both Houses of the Legislature of the State, it shall be presented to the Governor and the Governor shall declare either that he assents to the Bill or that he withholds assent therefrom or that he reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President. Provided that the Governor may, as soon as possible after the presentation to him of the Bill for assent, return the Bill if it is not a Money Bill together with a message requesting that the House or Houses will reconsider the Bill or any specified provisions thereof and, in particular, will consider the desirability of introducing any such amendments as he may recommend in his message and, when a Bill is so returned, the House or Houses shall reconsider the Bill accordingly, and if the Bill is passed again by the House or Houses with or without amendment and presented to the Governor for assent, the Governor shall not withhold assent therefrom”.

The background

■ Vinod’s letter comes in the wake of the Governor holding back Bills approved by the TS Legislature for months together

■ Vinod wants the Centre to amend the Constitution, set a deadline of 30 days for Governors to give their assent

