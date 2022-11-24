Home States Telangana

Colleagues bid tearful farewell to FRO Srinivasa Rao

Published: 24th November 2022 05:39 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The mortal remains of Forest Range Officer Chalamala Srinivasa Rao were consigned to flames with full State honours at his agriculture field at Eerlapudi village in Raghunadhapalem mandal in Khammam district as his relatives, people, and forest officials bid him a tearful adieu. As he was butchered to death by tribals, the air was filled with tension. The forest officials went through mixed feelings of anger and grief as their colleague was cremated.

The Forest Department staff raised slogans demanding justice for the family of the deceased. The air was rent by slogans by his supporters, friends and colleagues, eulogising his service to the department and for the protection of the forest. They asked the minister who attended the funeral to provide them with firearms as they were remaining defenceless when the tribals attacked them with deadly weapons.

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy (Forest), and Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Transport) carried the body for some distance. Others who took part in the funeral included Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MP Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Khammam district Collector VP Gowtham, Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep and Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth G Srinivasa Rao’s son Yashwant completed the rituals.

Later, Indrakaran Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar appealed to the forest staff to bear with them as they have to take it to the notice of the Chief Minister since the law does not allow the forest staff to carry firearms. The forest staff urged the ministers to send back Gothi Koyas who had migrated to Telangana since they were creating problems for the Forest Department staff.

