Education certificates, job letters or pay slips? These scamsters offer them all

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you want a degree? Why go through the rigorous three or four years of academic grind? Just walk into Ricco Consultancy in Malakpet or Way 4 Overseas in Saroornagar. You can just buy the degree of your choice and what’s more, you would get the necessary help in going abroad for higher studies based on the degrees you have just purchased.

The operators, who were four in number, had a dream run for some time till the police caught up with them and threw three of them behind the bars. The fourth one is on the run.Said Mahesh Bhagawat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda: “One of the accused Anand Kumar had completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts from JNTU. He ran a flex designing unit at Chaitanyapuri. He was in dire need of money and decided to find easy ways. He joined hands with Mallepaka Hemanth and Kalyan who run educational consultancies at Malakpet and Saroornagar.”

The duo was running Ricco Consultancy in Malakpet and Way 4 Overseas Consultancy in Saroornagar. They were collecting names and other details of the students who were in need of degrees. For the favour, they were paying Anand Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for input received for each student. They then began charging Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for each degree certificate supplied. The CP said that the accused persons used to collect the information about dropouts from colleges by contacting them. They would then dangle the bait of offering pucca degrees to them with which they could go abroad.

Firm director on the run

The Chaitanyapuri and LB Nagar police arrested all three accused while the Director of Way 4 Overseas Consultancy Kalyan is on the run. Police found fake certificates belonging to Osmania, Jawaharlal Nehru, Andhra, Acharya Nagarjuna, Kakatiya, SRM,GITAM, Gulbarga and Annamalai universities, The police also found the certificates of Telangana Intermediate Board, SSC, GRE besides fake offer letters, bank certificates, pay slips, loan sanction letters and Covid certificates.

