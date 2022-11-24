Home States Telangana

Explain notice for demolition, MAUD special chief secy told

Published: 24th November 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lalitha of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Special Chief Secretary to appear before the court on November 28 and explain why orders had been issued to demolish a property in Suryapet.The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by one Gunturu Nagarjuna Kanthamani of Suryapet opposing the demolition that he said would be affecting his property.

As asked by the court, the Municipal Administration department director appeared in court to explain the authority under which he issued the demolition order. According to the court, the director’s actions were based on a note from the special chief secretary ordering the maintenance of status quo, an investigation, and destruction.

The judge questioned why the special chief secretary had taken over as the Commissioner of Suryapet Municipality and issued directives, furthermore without even giving the petitioner a chance to respond. The judge stated that the officer had overstepped his authority in issuing the order, making it appear to be unconstitutional and contrary to natural justice principles. His presence was dispensed upon discovering that the director had acted in accordance with the memo.On November 28, the judge will hear the MAUD special chief secretary’s explanation.

