Foresters to boycott duties from Thursday, demand firearms

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the alleged killing of Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chalamala Srinivasa Rao by members of the Gothi Koya tribe, frontline forest workers — ranging from beat officers to range officers — have decided to abstain from duties starting Thursday. Staffers are now demanding that firearms be issued for their ‘self-protection’ and subsequently, for protection of the forest.

Officials are currently surveying lands so that tribals can be provided with patta certificates (land deed) to undertake podu cultivation spread across 3,041 villages in 37 mandals under 28 districts of the State.Condemning the brutal killing of the FRO in Chandragonda forest, the Telangana Forest Officers Association requested the government to provide arms to the field personnel and non-cadre forest officials for self-defence.

Speaking to the media, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vineeth G on Wednesday said two accused suspected to be behind the killing of Srinivasa Rao were arrested. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 353 (use of criminal force to stop a public servant from discharging their duties) and 332 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the duo.

Speaking to TNIE, M Joji, president of the Telangana Forest Officers Association (TFOA), said, “Forest Department officials have deposited weapons in the police stations in the 90s due to the rise in left-wing extremism (LWE). However, frontline forest officers, who face umpteen challenges on a daily basis, are having to go to the field and become targets for the encroachers. Due to the lack of weapons on hand, they are in a vulnerable position and unable to protect themselves.”

“We demand that the government protect forest officials so that they, in turn, protect the forest,” he added. “Since major portions of the land outside the forest areas have already been occupied, the reserve area is also under the threat of encroachment by intruders. Strict laws and acts should be implemented to protect and conserve the forests,” said Joji.

TFOA general secretary, M Raja Ramana Reddy, said, “ In Telangana, forest officials don’t have any weapons to resist or prevent attacks. Forest officials in Andhra Pradesh, however, are using arms effectively to handle situations in the forest areas to help control LWE and smuggling.”

“After the attack on a woman range officer in Kagaznagar in 2019, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ordered the police to coordinate with forest officials to protect them, but it’s not being implemented,” he added.“We demand that the frontline workers be provided with access to short-barreled guns such as pistols, revolvers and rifles, which are easy to carry and help people defend themselves in dangerous situations,” he said.

Issue on the table

Mohan Chandra Pargaien, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), said, “Appropriate protection measures are required to safeguard the forests and forest officials. Vulnerable fields and high-risk-prone areas should be identified and irrespective of the cadre, all the forest officials should be provided with such measures. A comprehensive strategy is necessary and we are discussing this with the Telangana Head of Forest Force.”

