Minister Satyavathi Rathod checks hostel after food poisoning

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A day after 10 students of the Tribal Welfare Model Sports School in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district suffered food poisoning, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspected the hostel dining hall and kitchen on Wednesday.

Later, the minister interacted with the students to find out the problems they were facing and had lunch with them to check the quality of the food. She expressed anger over the officials’ failure to serve healthy and quality food to the students.

Satyavathi Rathod directed Mahabubabad Collector K Shashanka to inquire into the food poisoning incident and take stringent action against the guilty. She told medical authorities to continue the health camp till the students fully recovered.



