Revanth, Raghu blame KCR for FRO’s death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the failure of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address the podu land issue led to the murder of a forest range officer at the Errabodu plantation at Bendalapadu village of Chandrugonda mandal in Kothagudem on Tuesday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the State government of stoking animosity between Adivasis, tribals and forest department officials.

In an open letter, Revanth held Rao responsible for the murder by saying: “It’s a State-sponsored murder. KCR should take responsibility for it”. He said that the State government has been luring podu land cultivators to give their land titles while instigating forest officials against them for the last eight years.

“The conflicts between tribals and forest officials have become a regularly-occurring phenomenon since the formation of Telangana,” Revanth wrote. He also accused the State government of foisting cases against tribals for demanding their rightful entitlement.

Recounting the incidents of violent exchanges between forest officials and podu cultivators, Revanth said that the chief minister has conveniently forgotten his poll promise which had also found a place in the TRS manifesto.

Unrest among tribals due to KCR, says BJP MLA

Meanwhile, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao too held the State government responsible for the murder of forest range officer (FRO) Ch Srinivasa Rao by a Gothi Koya man.Addressing the media at the BJP office here, he blamed the failure of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to issue ROFR pattas even eight months after making an announcement on the floor of the Assembly for the growing unrest among tribals.

“The tribals are getting agitated because, even after the survey, forest officials are trying to alienate them from their podu lands on the pretext of planting and digging up trenches. The FRO went there in spite of being not aware of whether it was a forest or podu land. The BJP sympathises with the family of Srinivasa Rao. We are treating this as the murder caused due to the State government’s inaction,” the MLA said.

