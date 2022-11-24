SIT summons to two more in poachgate case 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs on Wednesday issued notices under Section 41 CrPC to two more people to appear before it for questioning even as a fresh case was filed against Ramachandra Bharati, one of the three accused in the case, under Sections 467, 468, 471 IPC and 12(3) of the Passport Act for obtaining a passport by giving false information.

According to sources, the SIT has summoned Chitra Lekha, wife of accused Nanda Kumar who is currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail, and Prathap Goud, an advocate who is reportedly an associate of Nanda Kumar, for questioning. The notices said that Chitra Lekha, a resident of Chaitanyapuri and Prathap Goud, who lives in Amberpet, would have to depose before the SIT on November 25.It is believed that the SIT has found some links between them and the three accused and want to ascertain their role, if any, in the alleged case.

Grilling of advocate Srinivas continues

Meanwhile, the SIT continued its grilling of advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas for the third straight day on Wednesday. Srinivas turned up before Investigation Officer B Gangadhar on Wednesday at the ICCC, Banjara Hills. He was reportedly grilled over his links to Nanda Kumar. Sources refused to confirm whether his mobile phone was seized or returned to him after verifying his contact list.

Bharathi’s fake passport

In an interesting turn of events, the police have filed a second case against Ramachandra Bharati under IPC Sections 467, 468, 471 IPC 12(3) of Passport Act after the SIT, during its investigation, found a soft copy of a fraudulently obtained passport in his laptop. The passport is acquired in the name of Bharath Kumar Sharma and the address given is in Puttur of Karnataka. The IO registered a complaint with Banjara Hills police who took up investigation.

ACB court orders on custody plea today

The SIT filed an application before the ACB Court on Wednesday, seeking police custody of the three accused for questioning for a week. The court posted the case to Thursday for orders.

