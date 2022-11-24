Telangana HC to SIT: Issue fresh notice to BL Santhosh

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to send a fresh notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary BL Santhosh by email and WhatsApp to appear before it in the investigation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case.

The single-judge bench headed by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ordered Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad to submit counter-affidavits in the main writ petition and any Interlocutory Applications (IAs) submitted by those to whom the SIT has issued notices.

Prasad and Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ramachander Rao appeared before the court in the morning and informed that despite the efforts of the SIT and Delhi Police, Santhosh did not appear for questioning. They added that the summons was delivered at the BJP office in New Delhi on November 20.

AAG Rao argued that Santhosh was deliberately delaying appearing before the SIT in order to obliterate electronic evidence, a vital component in the inquiry.

“What if Santhosh deletes data from his mobile device? Furthermore, it is said that Santhosh’s appearance before the SIT after the destruction of crucial evidence will be useless. The basic goal of the SIT would be defeated if such were the case,” he contended.

Defending the BJP leader, senior counsel and former MLC N Ramchander Rao refuted the assertions made by the AG and AAG. He told the court that there was no reason to question Santhosh’s credentials.As a law-abiding person who follows court orders, Santhosh addressed a letter to the SIT stating that he was too busy with his political activities to appear before it. Since the SIT is in charge of all the evidence, the possibility of it destruction is disregarded, cousel said.

Given his hectic schedule, his age, and other factors, SIT needs to think about giving Santhosh some more time, he added.After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijaysen Reddy asked senior counsel Ramchander Rao to let the court know whether Santhosh plans to contest the notice that was issued to him under Section 41A of the CrPC. If so, he may do so as it is his legal right, but the court must be informed of that fact, he added.Ramchander Rao sought more time for his client to appear before the SIT. The hearing was adjourned at 2.30 pm after the AG was requested to present the Supreme Court rulings.

Adjourned till Nov 30

In the afternoon, Mahesh Jethmalani, senior counsel, appeared for the three accused: Ramachandra Bharathi alias Satish Sharma, K Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. While arguing for them, senior counsel urged the court to set a date for the final hearing in accordance with the SC directions.

The AG, however, reaffirmed his justification for asking Santhosh to appear before the SIT. He went a step further and begged the judge to revoke the immunity from arrest given to Santhosh, but the judge turned down his request. According to the judge, Santhosh responded to the notice and requested further time to appear due to his busy political schedule. The judge noted that notices should be sent with enough time to attend.

Additionally, AG Prasad requested that the court to instruct the SIT to send Santhosh a fresh notice because he had not appeared before it in accordance with Section 41-A of the CrPC. After hearing all the parties, the court ordered SIT to serve Santhosh a second notice and continued the writ petitions for a final hearing on November 30. In every instance, the State and SIT must submit counter-affidavits, he added.Ponnam Ashok Goud, counsel representing advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, requested a definite date for Srinivas to appear before the SIT.

