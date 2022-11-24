Home States Telangana

What is BJP worried about, wonders Kavitha

She said that the BJP, to make up for its weak organisational strength in Telangana, was misusing its power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join it.

Published: 24th November 2022

MLC K Kavitha addresses the ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ at Thandur village in Nagireddypet mandal of Kamareddy district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In an oblique reference to BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, TRS MLC K Kavitha wondered why saffron leaders were knocking on the doors of courts to block investigation by the SIT if they did no wrong.

“What are they (BJP leaders) afraid of if they did nothing wrong? Aren’t TRS ministers and leaders responding to ED, CBI, I-T summons though they have done nothing wrong?” the the TRS MLC asked. 
She accused the BJP of using every possible tactic to poach leaders from other parties in the State.

Addressing TRS workers at ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ at Thandur village in Nagireddypet mandal of Kamareddy district, Kavith alleged that the only motto of the BJP was “Ram naam japna, paraya leader apna”. “If the BJP fails in its horse trading attempts, it uses Central agencies to harass Opposition leaders and force them to join it,” Kavitha said. 

She said that the BJP, to make up for its weak organisational strength in Telangana, was misusing its power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join it. “We are the people of Telangana, we cannot be threatened. We will fight, win and always be there in the service of our people,” she said.

Kavitha predicted more and more TRS leaders with mass appeal, especially ministers, MLAs and MPs, being harassed by the BJP as elections draw closer. “In Yellareddy Assembly constituency, out of two lakh voters, 50,000 are TRS activists and if every activist carries the party message to every household, we will repeat our victory,” Kavitha said.

She called upon booth-level committees to start a campaign and highlight before the people the achievements of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She also assured villagers that Thrilingeshwar temple would be developed into a tourist spot.  

