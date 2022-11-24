Why are healthy people in hospital, asks BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indirect attack on Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy after his claims that I-T officials were politically targeting him and his family members, and physically manhandled his son Mahender Reddy who was hospitalised due to chest pain during the I-T raids on his residence, BJP MLA N Raghunandan Rao wondered why healthy people facing investigation for possible tax evasion have taken ill all of a sudden. “From what we came to know, Malla Reddy’s estranged former business associates have complained to the investigating agencies about tax evasion. When I-T sleuths raided, Malla Reddy had hidden his cell phone inside a dustbin. They were hiding documents in the houses of their neighbours. This made the officials suspect something was amiss. If they have nothing to hide, let them answer their (I-T officials) questions. Even if they evaded tax, they can just pay it and be done with it. I don’t think the investigating agencies indulge in politics of vengeance,” the BJP MLA said. He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, requesting `5 crore under constituency development fund for Dubbaka.