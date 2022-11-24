Zaheerabad civic chief, manager in ACB net

By Express News Service

SANGAAREDDY: The Anti-corruption Bureau sleuths have booked Zaheerabad municipal commissioner Subhash Rao Deshmukh, manager Manohar and office attender Rakesh in connection with a bribery case. The ACB sleuths caught red-handed Rakesh while he was taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man named Lisar for transferring a house in his name. According to ACB circle inspector A Venkat Raju Goud, Lisar bought a house in the town. Both the municipal manager and the commissioner demanded Rs 3 lakh. The duo finally settled for Rs 2 lakh bribe. The municipal commissioner and the manager instructed Lisar to hand over the money to Rakesh on Wednesday. While Rakesh was taking the money he was caught by the ACB sleuths.