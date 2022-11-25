Home States Telangana

Abolish PFRDA Act, says MLC Narsi Reddy

However, as per PFRD Act there is no provision for the States to withdraw the scheme.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In order to stop the State governments from implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme, the Centre should take a decision to abolish the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority Act (PFRDA Act) in the next Budget session of Parliament, said Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers Constituency MLC A Narsi Reddy.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Nizamabad district on Thursday, he said: “State governments like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have withdrawn the decision to implement of the CPS. However, as per PFRD Act there is no provision for the States to withdraw the scheme. Keeping this in mind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should take a decision to abolish the PFRD Act.”“The Centre should make at least 10 per cent allocation for education in the annual Budget. The State governments too should increase their allocation to 20 per cent,” he said.

