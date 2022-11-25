Angry over FRO killing, forest officials boycott gram sabhas

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Condemning the recent brutal murder of Forest Range Officer (FRO) Srinivasa Rao by Gothi Koyas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and expressing concerns over their personal safety, the officials of Forest Department on Thursday refused to participate in gram sabhas in the erstwhile Adilabad district. They have also stopped the ongoing survey of podu lands in the district.

Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, a member of the Junior Forest Officers’ Association said: “The government has directed the Forest Department to complete the podu lands survey at the earliest. But we no longer want to risk our lives by conducting this survey. The farmers can submit the details and evidence of podu lands they have been cultivating (from prior to the year 2005) at gram sabhas. The village committees can forward their applications to district-level committees. We don’t want to be involved in this process any more.”According to officials, around 83,000 applications have so far been submitted in the erstwhile Adilabad district, claiming the rights over a total of 3.1 lakh acres and 50 per cent of these applicants were non-tribals.

‘Give us weapons’

In Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts too, the Forest department staff boycotted the podu land survey and took out protest rallies, demanding justice for FRO Srinivasa Rao. They also demanded that the Gothi Koya tribals be evicted from the State.“The government should send the Gothi Koyas back to Chhattisgarh. Only then will a peaceful environment prevail here,” they said.

The protesters also urged the government to set up a fast-track court to bring the killers of the FRO to justice. “The authorities should provide protection for us. Give weapons to the forest officials. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our agitation,” said Ch Srinivas, secretary of the Forest Officers’ Association.

PCCF assures action

Meanwhile, members of various forest service associations met Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal at Aranya Bhavan on Thursday and expressed their concerns. They said many forest officials, especially the frontline staff, were facing attacks at many places in the State. To prevent such incidents and to boost the morale of the staff, the authorities should provide firearms and ammunition to forest officials for “safeguarding themselves as well as the nation’s wealth”, they said.

“Demarcation of forest blocks as per the notifications is the need of the hour. Vacant posts in revenue, police and forest departments should be filled immediately to ensure better coordination among these departments,” they said.The forest officials also urged the people’s representatives and political leaders to not make any promises on regularising encroachments in the forest area.PCCF Dobriyal assured that besides prioritising the security of field employees and personnel, other issues would also be brought to the notice of government so that they can be resolved at the earliest.

